Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Update

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the January 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Goodness Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Goodness Growth Stock Performance

Goodness Growth stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 36,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,078. Goodness Growth has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.

Goodness Growth Company Profile

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. It manufactures and package cannabis finished goods across a variety of product segments: Inhalable, Ingestible and Topicals. The Inhalable product segment includes flower and trim, dabbable concentrates (e.g., Hash, Rosin, Temple Balls), distillate pre-filled vaporizer pens and cartridges, pre-rolls, distillate syringes.

