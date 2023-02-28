Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.35

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 23715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.80.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Granite Ridge Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $953,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $15,509,000.

(Get Rating)

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

