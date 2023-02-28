Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.35

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 23715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.
Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.80.
Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%.
About Granite Ridge Resources
Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
