Greg Cochran Purchases 119,218 Shares of Aurora Energy Metals Limited (ASX:1AE) Stock

Aurora Energy Metals Limited (ASX:1AE – Get Rating) insider Greg Cochran acquired 119,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$16,094.43 ($10,874.61).

Aurora Energy Metals Limited operates as an exploration company. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits. The company holds a 100% legal and beneficial interest in the Aurora Energy Metals Project comprising 207 granted mining claims in southeast Oregon, the United States. Aurora Energy Metals Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

