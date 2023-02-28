Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $9.19

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.19, but opened at $8.55. Grifols shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 343,070 shares.
Several research analysts have weighed in on GRFS shares. AlphaValue upgraded Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Grifols in a research note on Friday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grifols presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.52.
The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
