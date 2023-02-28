Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $9.19

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.19, but opened at $8.55. Grifols shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 343,070 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GRFS shares. AlphaValue upgraded Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Grifols in a research note on Friday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grifols presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.52.

Grifols Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Grifols

About Grifols

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Grifols by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after buying an additional 2,265,005 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Grifols by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,242,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,558,000 after buying an additional 2,869,022 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Grifols by 33.1% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,386,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,110 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 497.5% in the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 5,600,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,971 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Grifols by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,238,000 after purchasing an additional 32,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

