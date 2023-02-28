Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth $231,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 64.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $187.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $119.31 and a one year high of $200.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

