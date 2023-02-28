Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Update

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the January 31st total of 315,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Grupo México Stock Performance

Shares of GMBXF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.50. 684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,359. Grupo México has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $6.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Grupo México from 75.00 to 85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Grupo México

Grupo México SAB. de C.V. engages in the provision of copper business. The firm’s activities include mining, exploration, exploitation and freight railroad service and infrastructure development. It operates through the following divisions: Mining, Transportation, Infrastructure and Corporate. The Mining division includes copper extraction, copper smelting and refining operations, copper production, with byproducts of molybdenum, silver and other materials, mainly in Peru and the USA.

Featured Stories

