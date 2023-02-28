Guild of Guardians (GOG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $26.22 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $26.22 million and $985,738.26 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for about $0.0904 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of 'Guardians' and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards."

