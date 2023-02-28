Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Short Interest Up 433.7% in February

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,200 shares, an increase of 433.7% from the January 31st total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,348,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GULTU remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 15,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,876. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.0027 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 26.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th.

About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust is a statutory trust, which holds overriding royalty interests in future production from each of McMoRan’s Inboard Lower Tertiary and Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company was founded on December 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

