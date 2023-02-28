H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Update

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the January 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HNNMY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.88.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. 55,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

