Hahn Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,848 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 317,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Air Lease accounts for approximately 2.8% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $9,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,828,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after buying an additional 2,408,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,769 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $58,077,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 550.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,511,000 after purchasing an additional 862,698 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AL. Barclays cut their price objective on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Air Lease stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,631. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -69.57%.

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,634.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

