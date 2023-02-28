Hahn Capital Management LLC Buys 6,739 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,214 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the quarter. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son makes up approximately 2.0% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $36.42. The stock had a trading volume of 76,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,245. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.30 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 37.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

