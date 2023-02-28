Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $16.03 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises 4.5% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $16,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,004,242,000 after buying an additional 629,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,033,368,000 after purchasing an additional 257,455 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,848,000 after purchasing an additional 223,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,598,661,000 after purchasing an additional 73,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,478,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $787,483,000 after purchasing an additional 627,517 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,911.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,560,896.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,872 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,671 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:A traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.64. 619,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,594. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.57 and a 200 day moving average of $142.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also

