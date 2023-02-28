Hahn Capital Management LLC Raises Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of PVH worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in PVH by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in PVH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in PVH by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PVH stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.93. The company had a trading volume of 174,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,622. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average of $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $97.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.06.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.47. PVH had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PVH shares. Barclays raised shares of PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PVH to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PVH Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

