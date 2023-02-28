Head-To-Head Comparison: Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) & Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) and Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aemetis and Comstock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aemetis $211.95 million 0.64 -$47.15 million ($2.59) -1.49 Comstock $860,000.00 35.56 -$24.58 million ($0.68) -0.47

Comstock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aemetis. Aemetis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aemetis -35.11% N/A -20.85% Comstock -7,762.50% -25.38% -17.24%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Aemetis and Comstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Aemetis has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aemetis and Comstock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aemetis 1 2 2 0 2.20 Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aemetis currently has a consensus target price of $15.56, indicating a potential upside of 304.22%. Given Aemetis’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aemetis is more favorable than Comstock.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.7% of Aemetis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Comstock shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Aemetis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Comstock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Comstock beats Aemetis on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc. is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota. The India segment refers to the Kakinada plant, administrative offices in Hyderabad, and holding companies in Nevada and Mauritius. Its products include glycerin, ethanol, food and feed, biodiesel, and edible oils. The company was founded by Eric Armstrong McAfee in 2006 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

About Comstock

Comstock, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Renewable Energy Products, and Strategic and Other Investments. The Production and Sale of Renewable Energy Products segment sells biomass-derived carbon neutral oil, ethanol, gasoline, renewable diesel, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other renewable replacements. The Strategic and Other Investments segment includes all other activities, including real estate, mining, and equity method investments. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, NV.

