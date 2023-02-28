Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Short Interest Up 225.0% in February

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Healios K.K. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HLOSF remained flat at 14.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is 14.55. Healios K.K. has a one year low of 14.55 and a one year high of 14.65.

Get Healios K.K. alerts:

About Healios K.K.

(Get Rating)

Read More

Healios K.K. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of cell therapy and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company is also developing cellular and tissue-based products comprising HLCR011 and HLCR012 that are iPSC regenerative medicines for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration; HLCL041, an iPSC regenerative medicine for the treatment of metabolic liver disease; and HLCM051, a regenerative medicine for treatment of ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as HLCN061 for treating solid tumors.

Receive News & Ratings for Healios K.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healios K.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.