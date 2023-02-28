Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Short Interest Up 225.0% in February

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Healios K.K. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HLOSF remained flat at 14.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is 14.55. Healios K.K. has a one year low of 14.55 and a one year high of 14.65.
About Healios K.K.
