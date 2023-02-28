Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

Healthcare Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years. Healthcare Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -688.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.6%.

Shares of HR opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 370.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

