Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $27.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $19.60 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 459.28%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

