Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Short Interest Up 750.4% in February

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,000 shares, a growth of 750.4% from the January 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Heart Test Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSCS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 16,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,092. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. Heart Test Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HSCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Heart Test Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Heart Test Laboratories from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Heart Test Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

