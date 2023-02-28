Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Short Interest Up 750.4% in February

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,000 shares, a growth of 750.4% from the January 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Heart Test Laboratories Stock Performance
NASDAQ HSCS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 16,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,092. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. Heart Test Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.
Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Heart Test Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.
