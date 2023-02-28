Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Robert W. Baird

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s current price.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

HLIO stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.74. The company had a trading volume of 190,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,954. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average of $57.45. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,631,000 after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,823,000 after purchasing an additional 334,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,702,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,664,000 after purchasing an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

