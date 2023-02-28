Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the January 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HENOY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.12. 46,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,735. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.