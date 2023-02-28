Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,740 at Berenberg Bank

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,440 ($17.38) to GBX 1,740 ($21.00) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,920 ($23.17) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($19.91) to GBX 1,700 ($20.51) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,884 ($22.73).

Shares of HIK stock opened at GBX 1,736 ($20.95) on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,137 ($25.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,677.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,470.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,462.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 6,714.29%.

In other news, insider Deneen Vojta purchased 1,000 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,703 ($20.55) per share, for a total transaction of £17,030 ($20,550.26). Company insiders own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

