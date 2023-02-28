Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) CEO Jerry Schaffner Sells 40,000 Shares

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTHGet Rating) CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,310.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hilltop Price Performance

NYSE HTH traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 355,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,077. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 39.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HTH. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 1,341.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 806,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,205,000 after acquiring an additional 750,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $15,124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 498,672 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 371,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after purchasing an additional 291,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

See Also

