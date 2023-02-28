Hive (HIVE) Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $210.02 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.30 or 0.00422639 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,711.83 or 0.28567621 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 462,246,817 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

