Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.45

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 45 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (HHILY)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hopewell Highway Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.