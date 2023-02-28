Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) versus HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Head to Head Survey

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HomeStreet and Horizon Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet $355.86 million 1.33 $66.54 million $3.48 7.25 Horizon Bancorp $283.48 million 2.36 $93.41 million $2.14 7.11

Horizon Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HomeStreet. Horizon Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomeStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet 18.68% 11.59% 0.77% Horizon Bancorp 32.51% 14.05% 1.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares HomeStreet and Horizon Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HomeStreet and Horizon Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet 0 3 1 0 2.25 Horizon Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

HomeStreet currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.69%. Horizon Bancorp has a consensus price target of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.62%. Given HomeStreet’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than Horizon Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of HomeStreet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of HomeStreet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. HomeStreet pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horizon Bancorp pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HomeStreet has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

HomeStreet has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats HomeStreet on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking. The company was founded on August 17, 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

