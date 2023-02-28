Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share.
Howard Hughes Trading Up 1.9 %
HHC opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. Howard Hughes has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HHC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.
Insider Activity at Howard Hughes
Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Howard Hughes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.
Howard Hughes Company Profile
The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Howard Hughes (HHC)
- Want Monthly Income? Here’s 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Monthly
- What is the Best Dividend ETF?
- AI Cloud-Monitoring Revenue Sends Dynatrace Shares Higher
- Why Government Contracts are a Blessing and Curse for Rocket Lab
- Livent Pullback Presents an Electric Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.