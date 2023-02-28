HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.20-$3.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.87.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,002,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648,041. HP has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.45. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $151,025,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HP by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,501,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $94,083,000 after purchasing an additional 153,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in HP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,360,841 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $63,436,000 after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.