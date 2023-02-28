HSBC Increases Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $380.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HSBC from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LIN. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $361.25.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $344.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. Linde has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $348.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Linde by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Linde by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Linde by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Linde by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.