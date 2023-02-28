Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-4.25 EPS.
Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.19. 174,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $80.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.82.
Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.
