Ian Appleyard Sells 6,725 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,297,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,538. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.55 and a 200 day moving average of $76.54.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

