ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.15-6.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.930 billion to $2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

ICFI traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.49. 172,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.54. ICF International has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $121.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,013,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ICF International by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security, and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

