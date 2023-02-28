ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.15-6.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.930 billion to $2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
ICFI traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.49. 172,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.54. ICF International has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $121.28.
ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security, and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
