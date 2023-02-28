ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15-$6.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. ICF International also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.15-6.45 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
ICFI stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.49. 172,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.54. ICF International has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.90.
ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security, and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
