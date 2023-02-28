ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15-$6.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. ICF International also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.15-6.45 EPS.

ICFI stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.49. 172,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.54. ICF International has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ICF International by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ICF International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security, and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

