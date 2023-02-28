ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of ICUI traded down $7.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.64. 459,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.45. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $128.90 and a 12-month high of $251.73. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.38 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.61.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

