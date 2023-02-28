Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Short Interest Update

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the January 31st total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ilika Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ILIKF remained flat at $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 21,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,095. Ilika has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Ilika from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 125 ($1.51) in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika Plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability.

