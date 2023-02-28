Immuneering (IMRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 6th. Analysts expect Immuneering to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Immuneering has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $126.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Immuneering by 81.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Immuneering during the second quarter worth about $57,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Immuneering by 111.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Immuneering by 119.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Immuneering during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Immuneering from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

