Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $57.36, but opened at $59.87. Inari Medical shares last traded at $58.52, with a volume of 182,968 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $107.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NARI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $686,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $686,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $3,663,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,818,609.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,250 shares of company stock worth $12,171,810. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.92.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

