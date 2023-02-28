Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 0.53.
Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
