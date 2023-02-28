Insider Selling: Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) COO Sells 1,502 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $156,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,597.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

W Bradley Bickham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, W Bradley Bickham sold 659 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $68,634.85.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.64. 204,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,855. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.72. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.65 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADUS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 321.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

