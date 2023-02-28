Insider Selling: Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $1,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,530,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,537,668.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMLX stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.82. 839,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,797. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.48. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $41.93.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMLX. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $16,925,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $13,284,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several research firms recently commented on AMLX. Citigroup upped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

(Get Rating)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.