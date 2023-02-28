Insider Selling: CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Insider Sells 47,125 Shares of Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $2,414,213.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,035,143.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CBIZ Price Performance

NYSE:CBZ traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.09. 448,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,712. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $281.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ

About CBIZ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 179.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

