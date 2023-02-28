Insider Selling: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) EVP Sells 3,991 Shares of Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMNGet Rating) EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GRMN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.13. The stock had a trading volume of 935,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.45. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $121.74.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

