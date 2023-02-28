Insider Selling: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) VP Sells 3,612 Shares of Stock

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) VP John Linwood Gill sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $135,486.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,072.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

Shares of HVT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,255. The company has a market cap of $609.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $38.85.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

