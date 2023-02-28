Insider Selling: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) VP Sells 3,612 Shares of Stock

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) VP John Linwood Gill sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $135,486.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,072.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance
Shares of HVT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,255. The company has a market cap of $609.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $38.85.
Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 21.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.