Insider Selling: InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Director Sells 4,274 Shares of Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $315,677.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,434.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

InterDigital Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IDCC traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.99. 338,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,432. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $74.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.92.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. InterDigital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDCC shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Institutional Trading of InterDigital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,177 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in InterDigital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 18.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,693,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in InterDigital by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 615,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,431,000 after purchasing an additional 71,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

