Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CEO Sells 20,849 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,658,693.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.1 %
Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.37. 3,988,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,050,268. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.63 and a 200 day moving average of $160.33. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2,570.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.