Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CEO Sells 20,849 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,658,693.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.37. 3,988,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,050,268. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.63 and a 200 day moving average of $160.33. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2,570.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Portman Square Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $4,185,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,756 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 455,390 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,158 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

