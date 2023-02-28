Insider Selling: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $38,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,398.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SMP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.65. The stock had a trading volume of 36,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,766. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.18. The firm has a market cap of $834.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $308.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 46.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 4.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

