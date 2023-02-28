Insider Selling: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Sells 6,387 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $97,529.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 286,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.61 million, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $21.62.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,899,000 after buying an additional 29,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after buying an additional 119,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 426.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 788,667 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 567,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 247,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $3,390,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.