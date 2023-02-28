Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) Director Howard E. Rubin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $205,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 227,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,409,266.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Trupanion Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Trupanion stock traded up $2.42 on Tuesday, hitting $59.38. 641,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,703. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $40.77 and a one year high of $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $246.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Trupanion from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Trupanion by 90.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.