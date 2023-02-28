Insmed’s (INSM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Insmed’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

INSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.56. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.69.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $138,758.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $57,460.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $138,758.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,592 shares of company stock worth $518,005 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 645.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Insmed by 2,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

