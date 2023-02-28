Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

IAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

NASDAQ IAS opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1,073.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $35,445.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 8,963 shares of company stock worth $84,691 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.