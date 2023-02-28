Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPAR. BWS Financial raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.80.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of IPAR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,449. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $123.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $741,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $741,304.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,063 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,551 in the last ninety days. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 10.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

